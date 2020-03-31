Baptist Health prepares for furloughs amid COVID-19

Some employees will see reduced shifts due to a reduction in services while directors and executives are reducing their salaries for the coming months.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Baptist Health officials have confirmed that the state’s largest private healthcare system is preparing to realign its workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday (Mar, 30), Troy Wells, Baptist Health CEO, distributed a two-page letter to employees outlining a number of plans related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“While many things are happening in terms of clinical and disaster planning, there is also a lot happening to deal with the financial challenges this pandemic brings. Please know that the actions we are taking are in the best interests of patients, our employees, and Baptist Health,” Wells’ memo said.

In the memo, he discussed the financial strains impacting all hospitals and healthcare systems, such as fewer people in the emergency rooms and patients delaying elective care and surgeries.

Wells said directors and executives were reducing their salaries “for the coming months.”

He said some employees will see reduced shifts due to the reduction in services.