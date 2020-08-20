Baptist Health finds innovative way for clinicians to visit COVID-19 patients, thanks to donation from Amazon

The device’s ‘Drop-In’ feature will allow physicians, nurses, therapists and other clinicians to visit a patient's room virtually.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health is installing 432 Amazon Echo Show devices in potential COVID-19 patient rooms at nine of the health care system’s hospitals to offer a new and improved way that clinicians can visit with their patients through video communication.

Echo Show devices and deployment support are being donated to Baptist Health by Amazon as part of its $5 million global initiative to help healthcare workers, patients, students and communities impacted by COVID‑19.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project,” said Kourtney Matlock, Baptist Health’s corporate vice president of the care continuum. “We know that these tools will add an additional level of safety for our staff, physicians and our patients, all while allowing us to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Amazon’s smart devices feature a speaker for two-way communication plus an 8-inch touch-screen display.

The device’s ‘Drop-In’ feature will allow physicians, nurses, therapists and other clinicians to visit a patient's room virtually.

This allows caregivers to see the patient more frequently without having to go through the process of putting on personal protective equipment each time, which in turn also preserves PPE and adds a layer of safety for the staff.

Baptist Health says it sought a creative way to produce a better interactive experience with COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic.

The health care system discovered a hospital in New York that was the first to use Amazon Devices with COVID-19 patients in April as a test case.