Baptist Health opening COVID-19 testing site for Crawford County residents

Drive-thru testing will be offered from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Aug. 25 in the parking lot of Baptist Health Family and Pediatric Clinic in Van Buren, located at 209 W. Pointer Trail.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 will be required to make an appointment by calling (479) 709-6845 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.