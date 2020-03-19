Banks asking customers to not enter banks, but stress that services remain available

Many banks in Arkansas began closing or limiting access to their lobbies and other facility spaces on Mar. 17.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Bankers Association is asking bank customers to use drive-thru and ATM’s as many banks in the state begin to close or limit facilities to walk-in traffic as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

However, the association stressed that bank services will remain available.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, Arkansas banks are taking aggressive steps to safeguard the health and safety of their customers, staff, and communities while ensuring the delivery of important financial services such as money and credit availability,” noted a statement from the association.

There were 91 bank institutions in Arkansas as of Sept. 30, 2019, below the 130 at the end of 2010, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Assets of all Arkansas banks as of Sept. 30 was $112.076 billion, up 92.5% from the $58.206 billion at the end of 2010.

Third-quarter data is the latest available from the FDIC. The industry also employs 27,000 people in the state, according to the ABA.

Banks are asking customers that if a “personal or banker specific” service is needed to call the bank first.