Bank of America gives close to $1 million to Arkansas nonprofits in 2021

The nearly $1 million is a 40% increase over the bank’s giving in 2020.

ARKANSAS, USA — Bank of America has awarded a total of $999,500 to local nonprofits across Arkansas this year.

The bank said it had a particular focus on “closing the equity and wealth gaps in communities of color” and other “disadvantaged populations disproportionately impacted by the prolonged pandemic.” Bank of America said much of its local giving this year was directed to address career skill-building, food insecurity, and health care access, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

The nearly $1 million is a 40% increase over the bank’s giving 2020.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on us all, there’s no doubt it has had a disproportionate impact on the communities already grappling with the effects of economic and social inequality,” said Heather Albright, president, Bank of America Arkansas. “The private sector has a responsibility to provide support that can serve as a catalyst to help advance equity and economic opportunity for everyone, and I am proud of Bank of America’s commitment to, and our team members’ engagement in, Arkansas communities.”