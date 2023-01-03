Banco Sí announces plan to open Springdale branch

As with its first location, the entire staff will be bilingual to better serve the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Signature Bank of Arkansas is adding to its Latino- and Hispanic-focused bank offerings a year after opening its first Banco Sí location in downtown Rogers last summer.

Gary Head, CEO of Signature Bank and its parent White River Bancshares Co., said he has signed a lease to open a second Banco Sí location at 103 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Head said there will be some remodeling and renovation of the former 3,200-SF retail building and he expects to open the bank by the end of the year.

“Opening a second one means we mean it,” Head said.

To read more about plans for the second branch, visit our partners at Arkansas Business here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device