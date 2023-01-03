Banco Sí announces plan to open Springdale branch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Signature Bank of Arkansas is adding to its Latino- and Hispanic-focused bank offerings a year after opening its first Banco Sí location in downtown Rogers last summer.
Gary Head, CEO of Signature Bank and its parent White River Bancshares Co., said he has signed a lease to open a second Banco Sí location at 103 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Head said there will be some remodeling and renovation of the former 3,200-SF retail building and he expects to open the bank by the end of the year.
“Opening a second one means we mean it,” Head said.
To read more about plans for the second branch, visit our partners at Arkansas Business here.
