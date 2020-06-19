Balloon release to be held for the 25th anniversary of Morgan Nick's disappearance

Saturday (June 20), a balloon release will be held for the 25th anniversary of Morgan Nick's disappearance.

On June 9, 1995, Morgan Nick was attending a little league baseball game in Alma with her family. Morgan was playing just yards away from her mother Colleen in the stands. Within minutes, morgan was abducted. Her case remains unsolved and the investigation is still active today, 25 years later.

The Morgan Nick Foundation is inviting the community to gather at Alma First Baptist Church tomorrow to release balloons for Morgan. It will be held at 7 p.m. Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to attend and speak at the event as well as Colleen Nick, CEO/Founder of Morgan Nick Foundation.

The Morgan Nick Foundation says, "So many people in our community, throughout AR, and across the nation have supported our family, helped search, and continued to HOPE with us for Morgan’s safe return. The balloons are a physical symbol of our hope and determination to continue fighting for our sweet girl to come home."

People who purchased 25-anniversary shirts are asked to wear them to the event. If you are not able to attend the event, you can join by releasing a balloon in Morgan Nick's honor, catch some fireflies, or light a candle for her. You can also post a photo with the hashtag: #StillMissingMorgan

A documentary is being made about Morgan's disappearance titled "Still Missing Morgan." The documentary team will be filming on site. The documentary is set to release in Fall 2020.

The Arkansas Department of Health approved the Foundation's request to hold the event. Social Distancing and face masks are encouraged. Hand Sanitizing stations will be available on-site and a limited number of masks will be available for free.

Colleen Nick says, “We are still standing RIGHT HERE! Fighting. Me. Her daddy. Her brother and sister. Her grandparents. Her extended family. Her friends. Her law enforcement team. Our community. STILL FIGHTING! We fight because she is a daughter and a granddaughter, a sister, and a friend. Morgan is worth fighting for! We will not give up. Morgan deserves to be found, to come home to all of us who are searching for her."

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progression image of what Morgan might look like today, at age 31.

If anyone has information about Morgan Nick, you are urged to contact the Alma Police Department at (479) 632-3333, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.