Cedar Park shooting: Suspect and his mom come out of home peacefully

After 16 hours of negotiating, the suspect had released his brother and sister Monday morning before he came out shortly after.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Update: A suspect and his mother have come out of a home peacefully after three Cedar Park police officers were shot and injured responding to a house call on Sunday afternoon. The scene remains active as police continue to investigate, officers say.

The suspect had released his brother and sister Monday morning after 16 hours of negotiating and was still inside with his mother before coming out, Cedar Park police said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said the officers were shot while responding to a call at 2304 Natalie Cove around 3:10 p.m. The officers were taken to the Round Rock Medical Center in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, two of those officers were released from the hospital and are doing well. The third officer went into surgery.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, CDPD said residents living on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision need to stay inside their homes because police are still working on the scene.

Cedar Park's interim Police Chief, Mike Harmon, said he visited the officers in the hospital on Sunday evening. Harmon thanked those who have expressed their concerns.

Harmon said the incident started after the suspect's mother made the initial call to police, saying her son had kicked in a door and was being aggressive. Responding officers were met with gunfire once they entered the house.

Harmon said the officers returned gunfire, but it is unknown if the suspect was injured in the exchange.

Police said the subject, in his mid-20s, is barricaded inside with his mother, a juvenile and one other person of an unknown age. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. It remains an active situation, police said.

Negotiators are in contact with both the suspect and the family members and are trying to end the situation peacefully, police said. The suspect appears to be dealing with mental health issues, according to police.

Law enforcement has responded to the same residence before, Harmon said.

Harmon confirmed the suspect had gone live on social media while barricaded inside the house. A video sent to KVUE by witnesses showed someone pleading with a man on the phone to go outside and get in the ambulance because he was bleeding.

The City of Cedar Park asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive. It said police and the fire department have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage.

Officers from multiple agencies, as well as medics and negotiators, are on the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting, along with officers from the Round Rock Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, Leander Police Department and the Central Texas SWAT team.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and there is a large law enforcement presence. Some residents told KVUE they got an alert to shelter in place.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Sunday evening, saying "our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon."

"We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," said Abbott. "I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state."

