Back to school shopping continues across Arkansas and Oklahoma

Arkansas is one of 17 states to participate in tax-free weekend. If you’re looking to get out and shop, today is the last day and ends at 11:59 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA — School is around the corner for many and that means tax-free back-to-school shopping.

“Definitely the best deals of the year for which you need to go back to school,” said Shannon Haught, store director of Academy in Fayetteville.

Chris Akey was doing back-to-school shopping for his son. “Looking for clothes, shorts, and shirts,” Akey said. He didn't know it was tax-free weekend but was glad he went shopping. “They are on sale, plus it's tax-free. So, it’s a win-win”

Clothing that costs $100 or less is tax-free this weekend.

“Anything from apparel, footwear, socks,” Haught said.

Prairie Grove tiger Aila Schmarje was out shopping with her mom. “I’m excited,” Aila said excited about her new clothes and returning to school.

They’ve been out shopping the majority of Saturday and came across some large crowds while at different stores. Karen Schmarje said, ”It was jam-packed. A little bit of craziness happening there.”

Shoppers can shop for tax-free electronics items like calculators, cell phones, desktops, laptops, and tablets. Parents can also shop for school and art supplies. Stores are saying they’re seeing an uptick in shoppers from last year.

“People didn’t need as much last year when they stayed at home,” said Haught.

Akey encourages others to go shopping. “Get out this weekend and enjoy the deals tax-free and let’s get our kids back to school,” said Akey.

To go along with tax-free weekend, some stores like Academy say they’re also offering 10% off for teachers, all they have to do is show their school ID.