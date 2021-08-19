Back to school safety: Police give parents crosswalk tips to discuss with children

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Now that students are back in school for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, police are reminding everyone of the importance of crosswalk safety.
The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) posted safety tips for parents to discuss with their children, writing, "Many of our kids walk to and from school each day, and it's up to us to watch out for them. It's also up to us as parents to educate our children on how to safely cross the streets."
When crossing a street your child should always:
- Cross at the corner or at an intersection.
- Stop at the edge of parked cars, the curb, or other vehicles.
- Look LEFT-RIGHT-LEFT for moving cars.
- Cross when clear, and keep looking left and right.
- Walk, don’t run or dart, into the street.
- Look for signs that a car is about to move (rear lights, exhaust smoke, sound of motor, wheels turning).
- Walk alertly; use your eyes and your ears to increase your safety