Back to school safety: Police give parents crosswalk tips to discuss with children

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Now that students are back in school for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, police are reminding everyone of the importance of crosswalk safety.

The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) posted safety tips for parents to discuss with their children, writing, "Many of our kids walk to and from school each day, and it's up to us to watch out for them. It's also up to us as parents to educate our children on how to safely cross the streets."