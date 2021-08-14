Back to school fishing tournament takes place in Fort Smith

Kids had a chance to catch one more big fish before heading back to school.

The back-to-school youth fishing tournament kicked off Saturday morning (Aug. 14) bright and early at 7 a.m.

It took place at the Fort Smith Park, on the Arkansas River. More than 25 boats full of parents and kids came out to the tournament.

Young anglers competed in two groups. One group was under 12 and the other 13 to 18 years old.

The big prize for the biggest fish is $300 per team for each age bracket.

This tournament started 3 years ago. John Webb with the Alma Bass Club says he hopes they can keep it going in the future

"It'll be seeing the joy on the kid's faces, it may be the smallest fish caught all day, but it's a whale by the time they get home. It's definitely nice seeing all the kids happy."

The first-place winner for the 12 and under group was the team of Jackson and Owen Taylor. Their fish weighed in at 5.98 pounds.