Police: Child dies at Fort Smith hospital after being left in hot car

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith police, a child died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Police said an "undisclosed person" allegedly had to break the car window before taking the child to a nearby hospital. Later, the child was pronounced dead.

The incident reportedly happened near a home on Boone Avenue.

Fort Smith police and the Crisis Intervention Unit responded to the hospital and authorities are at the Boone Avenue home investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.