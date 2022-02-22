What a birthday! Baby girl born on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional

The date and time isn't the only thing that made baby Judah Grace's arrival so special! Her mommy, Aberli, is a cancer survivor.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When a new baby enters the world, the time and date are always marked with celebration.

It will be easy for the Spear family to always remember the exact moment their new baby arrived!

Baby Judah Grace was born at Alamance Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. - get this - in labor and delivery room 2!

She is the first baby for mom and dad, Aberli and Hank Spear.

Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht called WFMY News 2, shortly after baby Judah's birth, excited to share the special birthday date and time!

Even the team at Alamance Regional got in on the "2" celebration, showing off their 2's. They also gave baby Judah a special hat with two bows.

Engelbrecht said Judah's birth really is a miracle, because of what led up to it. You see, mom Aberli is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor. She battled the disease for six years up until 2020. Now, she's the mommy to a precious baby girl.

"Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another," Engelbrecht said.

Both mom and baby are doing well.