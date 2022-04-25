'Babies in Bloom' community event to be held in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Health and March of Dimes will be hosting the ‘Babies in Bloom’ community baby fair event on Saturday, April 30.
The event will have education booths and displays and vendor booths with prizes. Certified techs will be available for car seat checks and installations for those that need them. There will also be labor and delivery tours and low intervention birthing suites.
The event will be held at three hospital locations:
- Northwest Medical Center - 3000 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, Ark.
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital - 603 N Progress Ave Siloam Springs, Ark.
- Willow Creek Women’s Hospital - 4301 Greathouse Springs Rd. Johnson, Ark. (Call 479-877-5777 to schedule).
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
