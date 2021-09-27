Teen dies from fall while hiking near Buffalo National River

A 16-year-old from Missouri is dead after falling from a steep hillside near a cave along the Buffalo National River.

PONCA, Ark. — A Missouri teen died from a fall over the weekend while hiking near the Lost Valley Trail at the Buffalo National River, according to the press release from National Park Services (NPS).

Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff's Office was contacted about a fallen hiker near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. NPS says a 16-year-old male was hiking with church members when he left the established trail and attempted to climb up a steep hillside near the cave entrance. After losing his footing, NPS says the teen fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining traumatic head and spinal injuries due to the fall.

NPS says witnesses at the scene attempted CPR and rendered first aid on the boy until emergency personnel arrived. The teen was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to identify the teen from Ava, Missouri, who died.

The Buffalo National River released the following statement about the tragic event.

“The park staff and I extend our deepest condolences to this young man’s family and friends,” said park superintendent Mark Foust. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved and to the communities affected by such a tragedy. We are thankful for those who assisted during the incident, including the first responders, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center ambulance staff, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Ponca Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, Mennonite Disaster Service, and the BUFFSAR volunteers.”