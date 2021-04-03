x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Muldrow Police searching for missing teen who is autistic

Dakota Gaddy, 13, has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Credit: Muldrow Police Department
Dakota Gaddy

MULDROW, Okla. — The Muldrow Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage boy who is autistic. 

Dakota Gaddy, 13, has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 3) night. 

He was last seen at SW 5th and Main in Muldrow, Okla. 

He was wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, black combat boots and a black baseball cap with a Texas Longhorn logo on it. 

He is described as 5'4 tall, 145 lbs, with blonde hair and blue-green eyes. 

You are asked to notify your local law enforcement agency or the Muldrow Police Department at (918) 427-3296 if you have any knowledge of Gaddy's whereabouts. 

RELATED: Springdale police find missing teen safe

RELATED: 600-mile reunion: Cat from Houston area reunited with owners after being found in Northwest Arkansas