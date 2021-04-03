Muldrow Police searching for missing teen who is autistic

MULDROW, Okla. — The Muldrow Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage boy who is autistic.
Dakota Gaddy, 13, has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 3) night.
He was last seen at SW 5th and Main in Muldrow, Okla.
He was wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, black combat boots and a black baseball cap with a Texas Longhorn logo on it.
He is described as 5'4 tall, 145 lbs, with blonde hair and blue-green eyes.
You are asked to notify your local law enforcement agency or the Muldrow Police Department at (918) 427-3296 if you have any knowledge of Gaddy's whereabouts.