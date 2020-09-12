Authorities surround house to arrest convicted felon with warrant in Logan Co.; Seize stolen weapon, drugs and paraphernalia

A gun reported stolen out of Roland, almost sixteen pounds of marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — On Tuesday (Dec. 8), members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) went to a house near Subiaco looking for 40-year-old Adam “Blackie” Xiong, who is wanted on a parole absconder warrant.

Authorities surrounded the residence and took Xiong into custody without incident.

While searching his living room, a gun was found that had been reported stolen out of Roland, Oklahoma, which was loaded with a round in the chamber. Xiong is a convicted felon.

Additionally, almost sixteen pounds of marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia for using meth and drug paraphernalia for sifting and packaging marijuana was found.

The evidence was seized and transported to LCSO.