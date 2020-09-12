Authorities surround house to arrest convicted felon with warrant in Logan Co.; Seize stolen weapon, drugs and paraphernalia

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — On Tuesday (Dec. 8), members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) went to a house near Subiaco looking for 40-year-old Adam “Blackie” Xiong, who is wanted on a parole absconder warrant.
Authorities surrounded the residence and took Xiong into custody without incident.
While searching his living room, a gun was found that had been reported stolen out of Roland, Oklahoma, which was loaded with a round in the chamber. Xiong is a convicted felon.
Additionally, almost sixteen pounds of marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia for using meth and drug paraphernalia for sifting and packaging marijuana was found.
The evidence was seized and transported to LCSO.
Xiong was transported to the Logan County Detention Center and booked in on the anticipated charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Purpose to Manufacture, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Theft by Receiving, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Communication Device Used to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense.