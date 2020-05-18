x
Officials search for missing person last seen boating on Beaver Lake

The boat has been located, but they are unable to locate the driver at this time, according to the Rogers Fire Chief.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Update: They have identified the missing person as 55-year-old Richard Steinbeck.

Rogers Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins says they are searching for a missing person that was last seen boating in the Bear Cove area on Beaver Lake. 

The boat has been located, but they are unable to locate the driver at this time, according to Jenkins.

Due to visual disabilities, the water search will continue during daylight hours Tuesday (May 19). 

They will continue to search the shoreline and boat docks.

The name of the missing person is not yet available. 

