Authorities say an Arkansas man found dead on side of Kansas interstate

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Authorities in northeast Kansas say the body of an Arkansas man was found on the shoulder of Interstate 70, and the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Geary County Sheriff's Office initially received a call around 5:15 a.m. Thursday about a person down by the interstate near Fort Riley.

Kansas troopers responded and found the body of 18-year-old Bennet Trotter, of West Memphis, Arkansas, on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.