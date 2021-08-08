Auction to benefit local law enforcement held at Kay Rogers Park

The 21st judicial district's drug task force held a seized property auction Saturday (Aug. 7).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Have you ever wondered what happens to items seized by law enforcement after the case is closed?

Officials say the items from traffic stops, search warrants or drug raids go up for auction. Some of what is seized can be sold and the profits are put back into funding local law enforcement.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but there was a good turnout at Kay Rogers Park yesterday.

Tim Dunn, one of the auctioneers tells us they started off with guns, auctioned off cars at noon and then went through the rest of the items. Almost everyone who helped with the event was a volunteer.

"We just do competitive bidding. We start out maybe at $10 and go up to $100, but if you'll pay attention to auctioneer you'll know what's coming," said Dunn.