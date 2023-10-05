Medical emergency at XNA prompts quick response from Auburn University athletic trainers

Though details of the emergency were not released, XNA officials say the trainers' efforts "likely contributed to saving a life."

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Auburn University Athletic Trainers Lora Fuhrmann and Noah Tanner are being credited for helping save a life when they assisted with a medical emergency at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport's (XNA) Regional Jet Center on Tuesday, May 9.

According to XNA officials, Fuhrmann and Tanner, who are trainers with Auburn's softball team, had intervened during the emergency before the arrival of airport staff.

"Their efforts likely contributed to saving a life, and we are grateful for their actions as well the quick response of our fire department personnel," said Brian Burke, XNA spokesperson.

Fuhrmann says that as trainers, she and Tanner are trained to respond in situations like these but always hope to never have to act on it.

She explained how important it is to travel with an athletic trainer or to have one at all.

"A lot of universities still don’t travel ATs (athletic trainers) with smaller sports like tennis and golf," said Fuhrmann. "There’s a ton of high schools that don’t have an athletic trainer at all."

Fuhrmann emphasized that anyone can get certified in CPR and it can be extremely helpful in situations like the one that occurred at XNA.

No additional information has been released concerning the nature of the medical emergency out of consideration for the privacy of the individuals involved.

