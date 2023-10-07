Experts urge ATV safety after two fatal wrecks

After two deadly ATV incidents happened within a week, experts are sharing safety tips that you should know before you ride.

BRYANT, Ark. — Two fatal ATV wrecks in Central Arkansas have had those who work closely with the machines offering an extra word of caution.

Both of the incidents happened while the ATVs were driving on roadways.

Bryant Polaris sells ATVs and accessories, and General Manager Jamie Rigg said he has been seeing fewer people taking advantage of safety training than in years past.

"Used to, we were required as dealers to do the safety training, we're no longer required as dealers, so it's up to them to take a separate safety training course," Riggs said. "I don't think as many people are taking advantage of it as they used to."

Along with that, he also explained how they don't sell nearly as much safety gear like goggles, helmets, and gloves— as you'd think.

"Not a lot of sales on things you would think that you would sell," he said. "You would think that you would sell more helmets than you actually do."

Riggs has been emphasizing safety, especially after those two wrecks— and he isn't the only one.

"You can get $30, $35 helmets all day long," Jesse Bocksnick said. "And I think the last time I talked to children's hospital, at one point, I think the average cost of a stay because of an ATV accident was $30,000."

Bocksnick works as a 4-H outdoor skills instructor for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. He's seen the same things Riggs has— people not wearing safety equipment that they should be, and riding where they shouldn't be.

"They're actually off-road machines, they have off-road tires, their suspensions made for off-road, everything about them is built to be off-road and off-road only," he described.

Along with those safety accessories, Bocksnick said the easiest way to stay safe is just to read the labels the machines come with.

"Most folks, they might be too young to ride some of the machines, or inexperienced," he said. "Even older riders, usually, don't have the experience or training, they don't go through ATV safety class and learn what these big machines are actually capable of doing."

For Riggs, the message is simple— know what you're doing before you go.

"Stay safe, keep it shiny side up," Riggs said. "Do your homework before you go out there."

For more information on the free online safety training, please click here.