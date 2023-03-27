Arkansas Tech ambassador Jerry II to retire due to health issues

The university says Jerry Charles Young II will retire at the end of the academic year due to a recently diagnosed hip condition.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Jerry Charles Young II, campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University, will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year for health reasons.

"We recently noticed that Jerry II was uncomfortable walking on some hard surfaces," said Sam Strasner, ATU director of university relations, who along with his wife, Heather, and their son, Seth, serve as primary caretakers for the ATU campus ambassador.

HIs veterinarian then revealed that Jerry II's muscle and cartilage in his hips did not form correctly around the joints as he grew over the past few months.

Jerry II's prognosis is that he will have a long and healthy life, but campus officials say this condition has left him unable to comfortably perform the duties of ATU campus ambassador.

"As hard as it is to say goodbye after a relatively short tenure, we have and will always do what is in the best interests of each Jerry II and his health, comfort and happiness," said Strasner.

Jerry II, who took office as ATU campus ambassador on Oct. 1 of last year, will turn 1 on May 29, 2023. He will return to his native home of Kansas later this spring where his veterinarian who helped to deliver him, Dr. Stacy Rugan, will continue to care for Jerry II, according to ATU's release.

ATU says the process to identify Jerry Charles Young III and prepare the new campus ambassador to take office in the upcoming months is underway.

"Jerry II is blessed with all the grit and determination necessary to live a happy life despite this curve that life has thrown him," said Strasner. "We look forward to keeping the ATU community updated on Jerry II via social media as he begins a new adventure. We will always love him."

Updates on Jerry II will be provided on ATU's social media pages here.

Some seasons of life are long and beautiful. Some are short and melancholy. Jerry Charles Young II, campus ambassador... Posted by Arkansas Tech Jerry on Monday, March 27, 2023

