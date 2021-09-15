ATU gets national recognition for commitment to student safety

More than 1,000 campuses were considered for this recognition, and less than 15% were selected.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has earned national recognition for its commitment to student safety.

Vector Solutions honored ATU with the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention for its efforts in promoting student safety, well-being and inclusion.

More than 1,000 campuses were considered for this recognition, and less than 15% were selected.

This recognition is given to institutions that work to create a safer, inclusive learning and working environment by using comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on different issues. Those issues include sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination.

"This honor is a direct result of our commitment as a university community, students, faculty, and staff to create a safe, positive, caring culture that promotes student access and student success," said Dr. Keegan Nichols, ATU vice president for student affairs. "I express my appreciation to the members of the ATU Division of Student Affairs staff for their leadership in this realm and to each individual who has invested time in our educational prevention initiatives. Together, we are enhancing the safe learning and working environment at Arkansas Tech."

This Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for quality online prevention education and implementation practices, according to Vector Solutions. The program prevails that prevention is central to key institutional outcomes, including recruitment, student success, retention and advancement.

“We are excited to name Arkansas Tech University as a 2021 recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention,” said Marc Scheipe, chief executive officer for Vector Solutions. “Arkansas Tech has demonstrated a true commitment to students by investing in both their academic success inside the classroom as well as their well-being and experiences outside the classroom. We are proud to recognize ATU for its exemplary work helping to make college and university communities safer and more inclusive.”

ATU Division of Student Affairs created the Jerry Cares program in 2014 in order to facilitate a safe and welcoming learning environment. ATU's initiative on student safety, well-being, and inclusion are all part of this program.

Information about alcohol and drug abuse prevention, sexual violence prevention, suicide prevention, and hazing prevention can be found on the Jerry Cares website and program throughout the school year.

The program is named after Jerry the Bulldog, campus ambassador at ATU.