ATU Foundation receives $10.5 million in donations and pledges during 2020-21

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) Foundation received $10.5 million in donations and pledges during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“The fact that Arkansas Tech University was able to enjoy such a successful fund-raising year in the midst of a global pandemic is evidence of the overall support of the university that exists within the larger ATU community,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “We are grateful for each individual and entity that stepped forward to provide this assistance to our students. Your gifts make a genuine difference in the lives of our students and create significant opportunities for academic and personal growth.”

A total of $10,551,640 was donated and pledged to the ATU Foundation from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, by Arkansas Tech alumni and friends.

"We are grateful for the Arkansas Tech University alumni and friends who demonstrated their support for the mission and vision of our institution through their financial support in 2020-21," said Jason Geiken, ATU vice president for advancement. “Your gifts and pledges helped us respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19. We are appreciative of your partnership in ensuring student access and student success at Arkansas Tech."

This represents a 72 percent increase over just two years ago.