ATU Board approves design, financing for $49.3 million student center

Construction on the 94,802-square foot facility is set to begin in August 2023 with a planned grand opening between June and August 2025.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees on Thursday (Aug. 18) approved the design, financing and other steps necessary to move ahead with construction of a $49.3 million student union and recreation center on the Russellville campus.

“Arkansas Tech University has boldly envisioned a new recreation center and student union building and a unifying plaza at the crossroads of campus,” Laury Fiorello, ATU vice president for administration and finance, said in a press release. “This site is a central location slated to be a hub of student life and a landmark building for the university. Here lies the opportunity to create a memorable place on campus for student wellness, belonging, collaboration, gathering and enjoying the outdoors.”

