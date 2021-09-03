AG Rutledge warns Arkansas residents of new sweepstakes scam

If you receive a notification you've won a large sum of money from sweepstakes you don't remember entering, it's a scam.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent out an alert on Wednesday (July 7) warning Arkansans of a sweepstakes scam.

Those who receive a notification they have won a large sum of money or a luxury prize from sweepstakes they don't remember entering should immediately realize they are being scammed.

Scammers will claim the consumer has to respond quickly or risk missing out on the prize and continue to urge them to keep their 'winnings' confidential to maintain 'security.’

“My best friend’s mother lost her life savings when she shared her personal information with someone online,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I do not want anyone else to go through this horrible situation.”

Rutledge released the following tips to help consumers spot one of these scams:

Consumers should not try to collect winnings from sweepstakes they do not remember entering.

Never give out personal financial information.

Do not pay money upfront in an attempt to claim a prize.

Always remember that if it looks or seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

Scammers often use the name of legitimate businesses, like Publishers Clearinghouse, or a similar name to trick consumers into turning over their information.

Consumers should ignore all unsolicited sweepstakes prizes and immediately contact the Attorney General’s Office to report the call or email. When money is wired, especially to a foreign country, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to get it returned.