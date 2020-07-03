AT&T wireless customers can't reach Cox landlines because of Nashville tornado

AT&T wireless customers are having connection issues with Cox landlines after a deadly tornado swept through Tennessee.

Shelter Insurance in Springdale is one business felling the impact.

“Since Tuesday, at about 10 in the morning we noticed we weren’t getting any phone calls and someone called me on my cell phone and said we can’t get a hold of you," said Steve Harp with Shelter Insurance.

Harp says he isn’t the only local business being impacted.

“I talked to several business people. I talked to a local funeral home business, a couple of doctor's offices, people can’t get a hold of them because they have the Cox phone system and they couldn’t find out either," Harp said.

Rumors on social media speculated that AT&T had six towers out in Fort Smith, but a spokesperson with the company says that’s not true.

AT&T issued the following statement:

“We are aware some of our wireless customers are having trouble connecting with landline phone service provided by one local carrier. That landline provider has ensured us they are working to resolve their issue as soon as possible.”

That landline provider is Cox who issued its own statement: “We are aware that some AT&T wireless customers are having issues connecting calls to Cox Arkansas customers due to an intermediary carrier fiber damaged by the severe storms that hit central Tennessee earlier this week. Calls from every other carrier should reach Cox lines with no problem. Crews in the area are responding swiftly and safely to restore service. Our thoughts go out to all in Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of these devastating storms.”

That tornado claimed the lives of more than 20 people in Nashville.