AT&T customers experiencing 911 service outage in Northwest Arkansas

If you are experiencing an emergency, you are encouraged to text 911 or call your local police department's dispatch center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — AT&T wireless customers in Northwest Arkansas are experiencing an outage in their cellular services when attempting to make phone calls to 911 services.

Authorities are warning residents about the issue. 

AT&T is aware and is working to fix the problem. 

It is unknown how long it will take for the outage to be resolved. 

If you are experiencing an emergency, you are encouraged to text 911 or call your local police department's dispatch center. 

5NEWS will update this story once the issue is resolved. 

