ATM stolen from Fayetteville bank

Generations Bank is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the theft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Generations Bank announced Thursday (April 8) that in the early hours of April 4, an automated teller machine (ATM) was stolen from the Fayetteville location on North Investment Drive.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded and began their search to find the stolen machine and its contents.

Generations Bank says it's cooperating fully with the Fayetteville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“While we are working as quickly as possible to replace the ATM, we are happy to still be able to serve our customers in our other drive-thru lanes,” said Jon Harrell, Chairman, and CEO. “We appreciate the diligence of the local Fayetteville Police and the FBI on their efforts to apprehend the suspect(s).”

No other details about the theft have been released at this time.

If you have any information about the theft or those responsible, you're asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (501) 221-9100.