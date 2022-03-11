Cave Springs haunted house values employee success throughout the years

Every year multiple employees work for haunted houses, but at the Asylum in Cave Springs, it's not just a job.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The Asylum Haunted House has been around for 17 years and over those years the attraction has significantly grown as thousands come to be scared during the month of October.

A big part of those haunted houses is the employees themselves.

Every year there are multiple employees and many of those are the actors in the haunted house.

Owner, Hutch Hutchinson says that one of his favorite parts of the Halloween season is the people they meet and those who have worked for them.

He says nothing beats seeing his past and present haunted house actors doing big things in their personal life.

While the Asylum is closed for this fall it will be back for year 18 next spooky season.

