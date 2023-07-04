Disaster assistance for Arkansas passes $1 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is continuing to recover following the severe storms and tornadoes on March 31.
While the effort to clean up debris is ongoing, those affected are starting to receive relief.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), nearly $1.3 million has been approved for disaster assistance to help Arkansans recover. Although nearly 4,000 individuals and families have applied for FEMA assistance, the agency said others may have not yet applied.
FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be in the field April 8-9 helping residents register for federal assistance and answering any questions they may have about their recovery. DSA teams can also help survivors make connections with local, state, federal and voluntary agencies.
DSA teams will be in the field this weekend at the following locations:
- Family Assistance Center (City Center)
315 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72211
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 –4 p.m.
- NLR Donation Center
1300 Pike Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72114
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
- 1st Baptist Church
401 1st Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Donation Center
2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood, AR 72120
Weekend Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; Closed Sunday
DSA teams canvassed communities in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties on Saturday and encourage Arkansans to apply for disaster assistance if they haven't. People can apply for assistance by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
Arkansans can also apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA said the toll-free telephone number operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central and is available seven days a week.