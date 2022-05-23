Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrated in Springdale

The panelists celebrated their own culture by teaching the audience about what makes their heritage unique to the community.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The month of May was designated as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month 30 years ago under the George H.W. Bush administration.

The significance of the cultural celebration began during the Carter administration with a week-long observation, but in 1990, Congress made the move from a week to a month.

Sunday, May 22, afternoon the Washington County Historical Society hosted a panel of four distinguished AAPI leaders from Northwest Arkansas in front of an audience at the Shiloh Museum of the Ozarks.

The discussion was capped off with cultural foods and dance.

“It’s very prideful because we live in a community that’s diverse and people don’t know about these heritages, so we like to show these classical dances and the culture of it,” said Dharshine Rajadurei, one of the Indian performers at the event.

Northwest Arkansas is a special community full of diversity. The panelists celebrated their own culture by teaching the audience about what makes their heritage unique to the community.

"Just to know about different walks of life, whether it’s culture, whether it’s personality, or whatever the case is, I think it’s healthy for all of us,” Laelan said.

Events like this are not only great ways to share history and perspectives of culture but are an opportunity for AAPI heritage to be taught and appreciated beyond the month of May.

“We’re making sure our culture stays intact and that it doesn’t fade away over time. As young generations learn it, they can teach it to the generations to come,” said Tanusha Suvarna, one of the Indian performers at the event. “It’s really important that our culture spreads so that it doesn’t fade away.”

