Asesinato en Fort Smith aun sin resolver despues de 6 años

Cualquier persona con información sobre este caso, favor de llamar al departamento de policía de Fort Smith al numero 479-709-5000.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — El 18 de Junio 2022 se cumplen seis años de el asesinato de Jimmy Ray Yocum, un joven de 22 años.

El joven fue asesinado el 18 de Junio del 2016. La policía de Fort Smith encontro a Yocum apuñalado en el estomago y en la espalda. Yocum murió poco despues, en el hospital.

Segun los oficiales, dos hombres atacaron a Yocum fuera de su apartamento exigiendole dinero y lo siguieron dentro de su apartamento donde lo asesinaron.

