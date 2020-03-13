As coronavirus spreads in Arkansas, hospitals officials prepare for the highly contagious virus

Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe - it’s only a matter of time before Northwest Arkansas has its first case given the travel in and out of the region.

As coronavirus continues to spread in Arkansas, hospital officials are working to prepare for the highly contagious virus that has infected 127,800 people around the globe, more than 1,300 in the U.S. and six positive cases in the Natural State as of Thursday (March 12).

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday there are now five “new presumptive” cases in the state, specifically in Pulaski, Jefferson, Saline and Grant counties.

That’s in addition to the first positive diagnosis announced Wednesday.

“The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind,” the governor said in a press conference held mid-day Thursday. “Out of an abundance of caution, the schools in those four counties should be closed for the next two weeks.”

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) confirmed Thursday a worker in its Little Rock hospital tested positive to COVID-19.

Arkansas Children’s said the individual was immediately quarantined and tested in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Health. The results are a presumptive positive, according to hospital officials.

“We are in the process of identifying and contacting all staff members, patients, and families who came in contact with this individual.

We continue to follow the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health in response to COVID-19.

As we go forward, if an individual has been exposed to a person with COVID-19, or if someone is exhibiting symptoms, Arkansas Children’s working with the Arkansas Health Department, will follow CDC guidelines for assessment and management of healthcare personnel.

This will include determining the level of exposure and may include being quarantined and monitored for symptoms,” hospital officials said.

Officials with ACH and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) issued this joint statement: “This is not a time to panic. We are prepared.”

UAMS is offering a free screening tool available 24 hours a day at UAMSHealth.com/healthnow.

This service is for patients of all ages. Consumers can access it from a smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer with video capabilities.

UAMS has also set up a web page with information for the general public.

Arkansas Children’s has set up a 24-hour hotline (800-743-3616) to address issues related to child health.

ACH also reminds consumers to do the simple things to avoid viruses: stay home if sick, wash hands with soap and water frequently, avoid people who are sick, and avoid large gatherings.

If consumers must travel, they should check with the CDC prior to travel about exposure risks.

Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe told Talk Business & Politics the risk to the state will depend on the volume of cases in the next few weeks and severity of those cases.

When asked about the state’s bed capacity, Bledsoe said if the cases are mostly mild and don’t require hospitalization there won’t be a capacity crunch.

“That said, any given day emergency rooms across the state are working at near maximum capacity and this will be a challenge as more cases present,” Bledsoe added.

He said if the mild cases intensify and require hospitalization, there could be bed shortages around the state.

He said state officials are watching the few cases to determine the risk for them to intensify.

When asked about the risks to healthcare workers on the front line, Bledsoe, an emergency room physician in addition to his role as surgeon general, said he has spoken with hospital officials around the state who are working to protect health care workers.

He said when a person enters a hospital with symptoms or potential exposure to COVID-19, they are given masks.

He said if suspicious risks are present the patients will be isolated in private rooms and cared for by healthcare workers who wear protective gowns and masks like with any other infectious disease.

Bledsoe said the high transferability of COVID-19 requires hospitals to be vigilant on the front-end.

He said hospitals must protect doctors and nurses because a 10% decline in health care workers would cripple the state’s health care system

“Every hospital in the state has a pandemic plan that can be rolled out in situations like this,” he said.

Bledsoe said it’s only a matter of time before Northwest Arkansas has its first case given the travel in and out of the region.

He said it’s inevitable in the larger metro areas.

A statement from Mercy Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith noted: “Our focus has been preparing co-workers in both clinics and the hospital to respond appropriately in the case of a possible patient. We are yet to have a coronavirus case, but here is the protocol.