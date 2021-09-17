Arvest Bank honors local teachers with $500 prize

154 nominated educators will be awarded $500 for their classroom needs.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arvest Bank is honoring teachers for the sixth year in a row by awarding 154 educators a total of $77,000 in prize money for their classrooms.

Teachers who work within counties where an Arvest Bank is located can be nominated to receive $500 for their classroom needs. A random selection of winners will take place this week.

The nomination form must include the teacher's name, school name, school address, state, county, along with a sentence that describes the impact the teacher has made on students. A county must be selected from the drop-down list for a valid entry.

Arvest associates and their immediate family members are not eligible to win.