Arvest Foundation provides $50,000 grant to NWA Food Bank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arvest Foundation recently donated $50,000 to Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Food Bank, a local nonprofit organization that helps reduce food insecurity by providing an affordable and credible food source to their partner agencies in the four Northwest Arkansas counties.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, NWA Food Bank is continuing to serve the needs of those in the community who face food insecurity.

The organization is working closely with local and state officials, Feeding America, and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to make sure their response is fast, efficient, and effective.

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is also coordinating directly with schools to eliminate any duplication of services to ensure an efficient and collaborative response to any food insecurities across Northwest Arkansas

“We are deeply appreciative of this generous donation. It is another example of how Arvest is working to make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live,” said Kent Eikenberry, President and CEO of Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “We will use this to help feed our neighbors in need.”