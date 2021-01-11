Arvest Bank to host Shred-a-Thon at Springdale location

Residents can safely dispose of sensitive records or documents during the free event. Donations will be accepted for the Springdale "Shop with a Cop" program.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arvest Bank is hosting a free event allowing Northwest Arkansas residents to dispose of sensitive records or other documents.

The Shred-a-Thon event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Arvest Bank located at 4860 Elm Springs Road.

Arvest will also be accepting donations for the Springdale "Shop with a Cop" program, which helps provide gifts for children in need during the holidays.

The contactless drive-thru event will last until noon or until the truck reaches capacity. Participants can place boxes containing the documents they want to be shredded in the trunk of their vehicle for officials with Vital Records Control to pick up in the drive-thru.

Documents that can be shredded include bills, statements, junk mail or unnecessary paperwork with names, addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, signatures, social security numbers, birth dates, passwords and PINs.