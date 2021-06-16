Arvest Bank wraps 2021 Million Meals campaign, collects 1.68 million meals

The Million Meals campaign raised 198,630 total meals in Fort Smith and surrounding areas.

ARKANSAS, USA — In April, Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The campaign lasted from April 5 - May 29. Customers, Arvest associates and community members donated food and money for the cause.

In total, 1,680,910 meals were made possible through donations. 198,630 total meals were raised in Fort Smith and surrounding areas.

Since 2011, Arvest's Million Meals campaigns have raised 18,749,881 meals, including $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank's dozens of local food partners.

“It is humbling each year to see how our customers, community members and associates rally around this cause,” Roger Holroyd, Arvest Bank president in the Fort Smith and River Valley region said. “We could not fight hunger on this scale without all these groups and we thank them for their hard work, dedication and generosity. Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s commitment to our communities.”

Arvest says the decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves.