Arvest Bank kicks off 11th year of Million Meals initiative

ARKANSAS, USA — Arvest Bank kicked off its 11th annual Million Meals campaign Monday (April 5), and it will continue through May 29.

The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need, and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.

The campaign is particularly needed in Arkansas, which ranks 7th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Arvest in Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro have partnered with numerous organizations for the duration of the campaign.

These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro from April 5 to May 29.