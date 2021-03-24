Arvest Bank closing 31 branches this summer

Arvest Bank is closing several branches across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri in 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank said Wednesday (March 24) it would close nearly 12% of its 270-plus branch locations this summer.

The 31 branches will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. There are 15 in Oklahoma, 12 in Arkansas and four in Missouri.

The branches slated for closure can be found at this PDF. Some are inside Walmart Supercenter stores, for example, 2110 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The company said “a limited number of associates” will be affected by the changes. A company spokesman did not immediately provide a more specific number.

“Well-trained and committed associates are the pillar of Arvest’s success and it is the bank’s desire to retain as many associates as possible by helping them secure other roles at Arvest locations,” the company said in a statement.