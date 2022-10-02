Arts on Main to open in Van Buren

The facility will host its grand opening on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Arts on Main will host its grand opening in Van Buren on March 12. The new facility located at 415 Main St. will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be free and feature a traveling theatre production live from the King Opera House, mime artists, professional dancers, and additional music and dance from area high school bands and cheerleaders.

There will also be giveaways such as face-painting, local cuisine options with popular food trucks, as well as a short walk to restaurants and local shopping along the Historic Downtown Van Buren strip.

“This event is very special to all of us who’ve put so much into the Arts in our city over the last several decades,” said Arts On Main Executive Director Jane Owen. “We’re getting to realize the dreams, the charity, and the hard work of a whole community of people who love the Arts and who have seen the possibilities of what it could mean to Van Buren. From myself, those who are still with us, we thank all those who contributed over the years. Our past has gotten us to a bright new future, and I couldn’t be prouder of this community - its people, its businesses - for stepping up to bring this facility to life.”

The facility is a new 17,000-square-foot location along Main Street and adjoining the Historic King Opera House. Arts on Main will “support artistic creation and education through classes, exhibitions, and public programs, as well as additional nightlife activities with evening and weekend art programs and entertainment,” said Arts On Main Marketing Director Terri Burt.

The programming will begin at the grand opening featuring inaugural exhibitions. The following are just some of the exhibitions to be presented.

An installation by Jeannie Hulen

Pastel paintings by Charles Peer

Photography by Michael Leonard

Additional artworks from two private collections.

“The exhibitions include artwork couched in traditional methods, form, and subjects in concert with artwork that challenges the norm,” Burt said. “This is is an exhibition for artists and patrons to compare and evaluate the diverse ways and means one might create and/or acquire works of art.”

Arts on Main is set to start 2022 with the following events:

River Valley Student Art Competition & Exhibition - April 17

Collegiate Art Competition & Exhibition - May 13

Summer Art Camps for K-12 - June and July

You can visit the Arts on Main website for registration and more information on the available program or call 479-474-7767.

“We want Van Buren to know that the grassroots spirit that built the Arts in our city has a bright future ahead,” Owen said. “We have all kinds of activities ready to go for the months ahead.”

The programs are for all ages and provide classes in pottery, ceramics, cooking, and traditional art.

Arts On Main will also host family-friendly fare like the AOM Creative U Studio. This is where technology and art flow for engaging, surprising, and collaborative art activities help families enjoy rich shared experiences with its uniquely creative interactives. The activities include light and digital playboards, doodle tables, 3D printers, and STEAM Art Kits as well as creating and painting experiences.

The center also has a Children’s Theatre program and its ArtReach Afterschool Program, a Home Gallery Program, Artist Studio Tours, and various teaching opportunities.