‘Arts on Main’ in downtown Van Buren on schedule for early 2022 opening

The new facility is 17,000 square feet, more than three times the size of the existing building, and will be handicap accessible.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — With the pottery building nearing completion and restoration of the masonry veneer completed on the historic section, work on the future home for the Center for Art and Education (CAE) in Van Buren is on schedule.

The project is on schedule for completion in the fall/winter of 2021. CAE intends to open the new site in early 2022.

Once the move is made to 415 E. Main Street in downtown Van Buren, the organization will be known as Arts On Main.

Construction started in late 2019 at the center housed at 415 Main Street, next door to the King Opera House.

Beshears Construction of Fort Smith filed for a commercial remodel building permit with the City of Van Buren Nov. 27, 2019, indicating the project would cost $5.8 million.

The total project cost, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, is around $7 million.

