Arts integration designed to improve physician empathy, communication skills

A $32.3 million anonymous donation to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, announced June 22, will support a holistic approach to health and wellness.

ARKANSAS, USA — Editor’s note: This story is the first of what will be a series on the details and potential impact of the recent $32.3 million donation to the Fort Smith-based Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to create and expand numerous health research and wellness programs.

The arts play a fundamental role across all ages and levels of education in multiple areas, said Dr. Elizabeth McClain, chief wellness officer for Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

And in the coming months, it will play an important role in education at ACHE.

“(The arts) provide a foundation for increased collaboration and reflective communication which strengthen skills needed for effective teamwork, creative problem solving and overall health and wellbeing,” McClain said.

She said arts integration is specifically helpful in an osteopathic medical school and health professions education because it can improve patient-centered care.