Artemis Project collecting donations to benefit kittens found in trash

The Artemis Project is collecting donations for supplies and looking for a foster for kittens pulled out of the trash by a local trash collection driver.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Artemis Project is collecting donations to help kittens pulled out of the trash by a local trash collection driver.

The shelter is in desperate need of a bottle foster, nipples and formula for these cats.

If you would like to purchase any kitten supplies, click here for the kitten essentials wishlist. To become a foster, click here. You can also donate towards the purchase of these supplies.

The following are ways to donate:

Send check made out to: The Artemis Project- PO Box 317, Hackett, AR 72937

CashApp: $TheArtemisProject

Venmo: @theartemisproject

PayPal: PayPal.me/theartemisproject

URGENT! These babies were pulled out of the trash by a local trash collection driver. We are in desperate need of a... Posted by The Artemis Project on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

