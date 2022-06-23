Artemis Project collecting donations to benefit kittens found in trash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Artemis Project is collecting donations to help kittens pulled out of the trash by a local trash collection driver.
The shelter is in desperate need of a bottle foster, nipples and formula for these cats.
If you would like to purchase any kitten supplies, click here for the kitten essentials wishlist. To become a foster, click here. You can also donate towards the purchase of these supplies.
The following are ways to donate:
- Send check made out to: The Artemis Project- PO Box 317, Hackett, AR 72937
- CashApp: $TheArtemisProject
- Venmo: @theartemisproject
- PayPal: PayPal.me/theartemisproject
