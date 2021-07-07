'Art on the Bricks' in Rogers featuring artists with Autism, intellectual disabilities

ROGERS, Ark. — Downtown Rogers is hosting an art walk that features the talents of artists who have Autism, sensory processing disorders and intellectual disabilities.
The Art on the Bricks Art Walk for July 2021 will feature both art and music.
The artist featured includes:
- Rosalind Waiwaiole, Artists and Art Instructor at Life Styles Inc.
- Adam Mangold, accomplished pianist, 29-year-old with high functioning Autism
- Jim Mangold, a retired architect, artist and owner of Studio 300, Adam’s father
- Kinya Christian, artist and owner of Into+View Art Gallery & Studios
- Quin Warsaw, a 17-year-old photographer with Autism who is gaining confidence through his opportunities to exhibit his work and meet patrons
- Michele Warsaw, Quin’s Mom who is seeing the transformation of her son through art
"We are featuring artists with Autism and intellectual disabilities, and it's a wonderful time for these folks to have an opportunity to connect with people they might not otherwise meet," Karen Wagaman, vice president of downtown development Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "It builds their confidence and also grows an opportunity for them to develop professionally. We feel like artists who have challenges are really important to our community."
You can check out the art exhibits starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 8). Music performances run from 7-9 p.m.
