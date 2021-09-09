Art on the Bricks Art Walk to be held in downtown Rogers

Art on the Bricks Art Walk will be held in Downtown Rogers Thursday (Sept. 9).

ROGERS, Ark. — Art on the Bricks Art Walk will be held in Downtown Rogers Thursday (Sept. 9).

More than 20 artists will be showcased in popup locations, along with over 60 Artists of Northwest Arkansas, 6 artists at Studio 300, 4 artists at Into + View Art Gallery and Studio, and a dozen artists at The Art Collective Gallery.

There will be live music at The City Pump, Moonbroch, Mavis WineCo., Brick Art, and vendors will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and music will be from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can view the work of the artists at rogerslowell.com.