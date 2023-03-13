Fire reported at Dickson Street Arsaga's ruled accidental

The Arsaga's at the Depot on Dickson St. in Fayetteville caught fire for the second time in six months on Monday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in six months, the Arsaga's Coffee Roasters building on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has caught fire.

According to Fire Captain Andrew Horton, the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the area of 330 North Greg St. in reference to a report of a house fire. Crews arrived to find the old Arsaga's building with heavy fire showing from the west side of the building.

That side of the structure is along the Razorback Greenway Trail. Captain Horton said the fire was out just before 10 p.m.

Bryce Propst lives in Fayetteville and said he was at West End when he heard sirens outside. When he went outside with his group of friends, they noticed the Arsaga's building with what he explained as a huge fire engulfing the whole patio.

"It was crazy, I was expecting a peaceful Monday night and I wasn't expecting to see, you know, a huge fire raging outside," Propst recalled.

According to Captain Horton's statement, one person was transported to the hospital by medical responders but was in stable condition.

Captain Andrew Horton in a statement explained that "the fire was ruled accidental due to a warming fire by the individual that was transported."

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

