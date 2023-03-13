Dickson Street Arsagas ablaze in the night

The Arsaga's at the Depot on Dickson St. in Fayetteville caught fire for the second time in six months on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in six months, the Arsaga's coffee roasters on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has caught fire.

There are currently no confirmed reports as to the origin of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device