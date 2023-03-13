x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dickson Street Arsagas ablaze in the night

The Arsaga's at the Depot on Dickson St. in Fayetteville caught fire for the second time in six months on Monday night.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in six months, the Arsaga's coffee roasters on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has caught fire.

There are currently no confirmed reports as to the origin of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Credit: 5NEWS

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out