1 man, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with Rogers shooting

A 25-year-old was shot twice following a verbal conflict on the phone with the suspects.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Two suspects, one a 29-year-old man and the other a juvenile, have been arrested for shooting a 25-year-old in Rogers on Greenfield Street Wednesday (Feb. 3).

According to Rogers Police, officers were called to 803 E Greenfield Street in Rogers in response to a shooting.

Police say the officers found the shooting victim Cody Lupica, 25, at the scene with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen.

Lupica was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation into the shooting, it was discovered that the two shooting suspects had a verbal conflict on the phone with Lupica earlier in the day.

Police say one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot Lupica twice. Both suspects then fled on foot.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Friday (Feb. 5) and is facing multiple charges - Accomplice to Attempted Capital Murder, Accomplice to Battery in the 1st Degree, and Battery in the 1st Degree.

The 29-year-old suspect, Steven Jordan of Rogers, was arrested Monday (Feb. 8) by the Rock Island Police Department in Illinois on a felony warrant out of Rogers.

Jordan is being transported to the Rock Island County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.